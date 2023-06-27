LouCity, Racing Lou announce promotions for 2023 ‘Fill the Fam’ matches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC need your help to “Fill the Fam.”

The professional USL soccer teams want to set new attendance records at a pair of high-profile summer games.

Lou City hosts rival Indy Eleven on July 29. Last year, more than 14,600 fans packed Louisville Family Stadium for that match. Stadium capacity is about 15,300.

Racing Lou wants to pack the house for a match against Angel City FC on Aug. 19 as the women’s team hopes to draw its first-ever 10,000-person crowd.

To sweeten the deal, the the soccer teams will offer fireworks after the game, give away team flags and t-shirts, and hold pre-game happy hours with live music and two-dollar beers.

If you don’t already have tickets, you can get them for just $5.02 through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.