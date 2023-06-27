Louisville event seeks to help veterans with benefits, health care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veterans seeking assistance with health care, benefits and other Veterans Affairs resources can get help in Louisville as part of a three-day event.

The Kentucky Veterans Experience Action Center event will be hosted at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center on June 27 through 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a release.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as state and community partners, will be on hand to help with VA health care enrollment questions, PACT Act eligibility for agent orange, housing solutions, military transition services and more.

The event is free, with appointment registration on-site and available to anyone on a first-come, first serve basis.

More information can be found on the VA website or by emailing the Veterans Experience Action Center here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.