Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville event seeks to help veterans with benefits, health care

Veterans seeking assistance with health care, benefits and other Veterans Affairs resources can...
Veterans seeking assistance with health care, benefits and other Veterans Affairs resources can get help in Louisville as part of a three-day event.(ky3)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veterans seeking assistance with health care, benefits and other Veterans Affairs resources can get help in Louisville as part of a three-day event.

The Kentucky Veterans Experience Action Center event will be hosted at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center on June 27 through 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a release.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as state and community partners, will be on hand to help with VA health care enrollment questions, PACT Act eligibility for agent orange, housing solutions, military transition services and more.

The event is free, with appointment registration on-site and available to anyone on a first-come, first serve basis.

More information can be found on the VA website or by emailing the Veterans Experience Action Center here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant damage was reported in several locations in southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
Communities cleanup after damage survey confirm at least 1 tornado from Sunday’s storms
Woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash identified
Power outages following severe storms that rolled through WAVE Country
It happened 1000 block of West Broadway.
LMPD investigating 2 homicides that happened minutes apart
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights

Latest News

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
‘Above and beyond expectations’: Ofc. Wilt showing steady improvement in recovery, police say
One Louisville-area teacher will be awarded by music icon Barry Manilow and his charity to help...
Barry Manilow awarding Louisville-area teacher ahead of Yum! Center tour stop
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg is encouraging residents in West Louisville to come out and...
Greenberg hosts Mayor’s Night Out in West Louisville
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that left one person dead.
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-65 South in Hardin County after fatal crash