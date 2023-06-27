Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged with human trafficking & sexual abuse in Union Co.

Man charged with human trafficking & sexual abuse in Union Co.
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A sexual abuse case is heading to the Union County Grand Jury.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say 35-year-old Justin Evans of Waverly, was indicted on charges of human trafficking, sexual abuse and several counts of possessing matter portraying sex performance by a minor under 12.

Evans is in the Henderson County jail.

