Man charged with human trafficking & sexual abuse in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A sexual abuse case is heading to the Union County Grand Jury.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say 35-year-old Justin Evans of Waverly, was indicted on charges of human trafficking, sexual abuse and several counts of possessing matter portraying sex performance by a minor under 12.

Evans is in the Henderson County jail.

