Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man charged with murder in shooting death of his wife

Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on June 27, 2023 on one count of murder – domestic violence in the shooting death of his wife.(Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – A Hardin County man is being held on a $1 million cash bond after he was arrested for the shooting death of his wife.

Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center early today on one count of murder – domestic violence.

Henning’s arrest report says the shooting took place around 10 p.m. June 26. ‘’

Court documents state that around 9:45 p.m., Hardin County deputies were called to a home on Sierra Drive about a domestic dispute during which one person was armed with a handgun.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, Henning’s wife, inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. She died before receiving medical treatment.

According to the arrest report, after being taken into custody, Henning “made numerous utterances apologizing for hurting his wife.”

Henning is scheduled to be arraigned on June 30 in Hardin District Court.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant damage was reported in several locations in southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
Communities cleanup after damage survey confirm at least 1 tornado from Sunday’s storms
Woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash identified
Power outages following severe storms that rolled through WAVE Country
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights
It happened 1000 block of West Broadway.
LMPD investigating 2 homicides that happened minutes apart

Latest News

The victim was identified as a 21-year-old from Louisville
21-year-old identified as Southland Park homicide victim
Police shared pictures on their social media pages of the possible suspect, who was caught on...
Police searching for possible suspect in West Broadway food mart shooting
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
‘Above and beyond expectations’: Ofc. Wilt showing steady improvement in recovery, police say
One Louisville-area teacher will be awarded by music icon Barry Manilow and his charity to help...
Barry Manilow awarding Louisville-area teacher ahead of Yum! Center tour stop