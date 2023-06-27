Man charged with murder in shooting death of his wife

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – A Hardin County man is being held on a $1 million cash bond after he was arrested for the shooting death of his wife.

Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center early today on one count of murder – domestic violence.

Henning’s arrest report says the shooting took place around 10 p.m. June 26. ‘’

Court documents state that around 9:45 p.m., Hardin County deputies were called to a home on Sierra Drive about a domestic dispute during which one person was armed with a handgun.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, Henning’s wife, inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. She died before receiving medical treatment.

According to the arrest report, after being taken into custody, Henning “made numerous utterances apologizing for hurting his wife.”

Henning is scheduled to be arraigned on June 30 in Hardin District Court.

