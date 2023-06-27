Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Meade County woman killed inside home identified; officials searching for suspects

A Meade County woman who was found dead inside her home has been identified by officials with...
A Meade County woman who was found dead inside her home has been identified by officials with her death being ruled a homicide.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A Meade County woman who was found dead inside her home has been identified by officials with her death being ruled a homicide.

Rhonda Aebersold was found dead after a possible break-in was reported on Old Mill Road on June 5, according to officials.

On Tuesday, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office said detectives have found possible suspects in the case and are working to file arrest warrants for any identified suspects.

There have been over 20 search warrants performed in relation to the investigation, according to detectives, and additional search warrants are expected as more information is received.

The sheriff’s office said further information on any suspects will not be released until charges have been filed. The incident is believed to be isolated and that there is no threat to the general public.

Meade County Sheriff’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant damage was reported in several locations in southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
Communities cleanup after damage survey confirm at least 1 tornado from Sunday’s storms
Woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash identified
Power outages following severe storms that rolled through WAVE Country
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights
It happened 1000 block of West Broadway.
LMPD investigating 2 homicides that happened minutes apart

Latest News

2 juveniles injured in ORV crash in Jennings County
Gray machines put out of commission at The Back Door.
Gray machines removal underway as ban looms
Mammoth Cave National Park visitor center
Mammoth Cave National Park proposes future fee increases
Man charged with human trafficking & sexual abuse in Union Co.
Man charged with human trafficking & sexual abuse in Union Co.