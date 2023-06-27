Meade County woman killed inside home identified; officials searching for suspects

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A Meade County woman who was found dead inside her home has been identified by officials with her death being ruled a homicide.

Rhonda Aebersold was found dead after a possible break-in was reported on Old Mill Road on June 5, according to officials.

On Tuesday, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office said detectives have found possible suspects in the case and are working to file arrest warrants for any identified suspects.

There have been over 20 search warrants performed in relation to the investigation, according to detectives, and additional search warrants are expected as more information is received.

The sheriff’s office said further information on any suspects will not be released until charges have been filed. The incident is believed to be isolated and that there is no threat to the general public.

Meade County Sheriff’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.