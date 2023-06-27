Multi-vehicle crash on I-65 South in Hardin County causes all lanes to close

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-65 South in Hardin County at mile marker 91 due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises commuters to take a different route since delays are expected for about six hours.

Crews are there working to get the road back open. There’s no word on injuries from the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A crash on I-65 south in Hardin County has all lanes blocked. Find an alternate route as delays are building. pic.twitter.com/A1rAyQUkpG — Tawana Andrew WAVE (@TawanaAndrew) June 27, 2023

