Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Paducah man accused of leaving 2 young children in hot car while he played basketball

A man is accused of leaving two four-year-old children in a hot car while he played basketball at a Paducah, Ky. park.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of leaving two four-year-old children in a hot car while he played basketball.

Malachi G. Bates, 24, was arrested on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to Paducah police, they were called around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 for a report of two children left unattended in a vehicle at Noble Park. As officers arrived, they saw the vehicle leaving and stopped it.

They say Bates was driving the vehicle.

According to officers, he was sweating profusely and told them he had just finished playing basketball.

Officers saw two young girls, sweating and not properly restrained in child safety seats. When they checked on the girls, they said one told them she was hot and both asked for water.

According to the police department, Bates told them the girls had been in the car since 7:30 p.m., but said he left the front windows down. Witnesses, however, told officers the car was not running and all the windows were up. The witnesses said they initially called because they heard screams coming from the car.

The girls were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

Bates was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 33-year-old man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle on the intersection of...
Man struck, killed by driver on Bardstown Road identified by officials
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers
Police said is happened at Poplar Level Road and Belmar Drive
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Poplar Level Road
The Louisville Metro Police Department said a woman and 6-year-old were found injured from a...
Police: Woman arrested in connection to stabbing of child, woman in PRP
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for Norman Kendt, 92, of Louisville. Kendt...
UPDATE: Alert canceled for missing 92-year-old man
Sequoia Porter, 28, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault...
Woman accused of stabbing son allegedly held boy over balcony railing, attempted jail escape
File - A UPS truck makes deliveries in Northbrook, Ill., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Frustrated by...
Saying strike is “imminent,” UPS gets a Friday deadline from union to come up with a better contract
LMPD: Teenager found shot in the leg in Taylor Berry neighborhood
The incident happened on the afternoon of June 19 in an alleyway near the intersection of...
GRAPHIC: KSP releases bodycam video of officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood