Paducah man accused of leaving 2 young children in hot car while he played basketball

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of leaving two four-year-old children in a hot car while he played basketball.

Malachi G. Bates, 24, was arrested on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to Paducah police, they were called around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 for a report of two children left unattended in a vehicle at Noble Park. As officers arrived, they saw the vehicle leaving and stopped it.

They say Bates was driving the vehicle.

According to officers, he was sweating profusely and told them he had just finished playing basketball.

Officers saw two young girls, sweating and not properly restrained in child safety seats. When they checked on the girls, they said one told them she was hot and both asked for water.

According to the police department, Bates told them the girls had been in the car since 7:30 p.m., but said he left the front windows down. Witnesses, however, told officers the car was not running and all the windows were up. The witnesses said they initially called because they heard screams coming from the car.

The girls were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

Bates was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

