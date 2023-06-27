Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in another state.(Greenville Police Department)
By WHNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A homeless man has been reunited with his family thanks to a police officer in South Carolina.

Lieutenant Conroy with the Greeneville Police Department has been working to connect with homeless individuals in the community and offer assistance.

According to the department, he was able to meet a man known as Mr. Bryant. The man had been homeless for two years but thanks to Conroy, he was able to find his family who were in Virginia.

Authorities said the man’s family was overjoyed he had been found and they made the trip to South Carolina to pick him up.

“It’s heartwarming to see the positive impact of such efforts,” the department shared. “Feel good story!”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant damage was reported in several locations in southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
Communities cleanup after damage survey confirm at least 1 tornado from Sunday’s storms
Woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash identified
Power outages following severe storms that rolled through WAVE Country
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights
It happened 1000 block of West Broadway.
LMPD investigating 2 homicides that happened minutes apart

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Judge, rejecting Trump arguments, signals he’ll let New York criminal case stay in state court
Rowan Bilodeau, a 15-year old transgender boy from Pittsboro, N.C., testifies Tuesday, June 20,...
Ban on gender-affirming care for minors in North Carolina clears another legislative chamber
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe
A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty...
Officer joins force 40 years after grandfather killed on duty
The Marriott Marquis, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, center, stand above The...
Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago, other parts of US