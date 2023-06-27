Police searching for possible suspect in West Broadway food mart shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are seeking the public’s help in locating a possible suspect from a deadly shooting on Monday night.

Police shared pictures on their social media pages of the possible suspect, who was caught on camera at the Platinum Food Mart in the 1000 block of West Broadway on Monday night.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m., where a man was found outside the business who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

