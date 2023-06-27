Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/27

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

The wildfire smoke is back in the area today. Expect hazy skies as a result.

Small rain chances are possible to the west later on Wednesday.

Otherwise, it is the building heat into Thursday--Friday--Saturday that will be one big headline. The risk for mid to even a few upper 90s will be possible. This will lead to heat indices over 100 degrees, especially west of I-65.

The other big headline will be the complexes of severe t-storms that will be dropping in around the edges of this heat shield. Some could contain widespread damaging winds as they race through. Timing is still getting worked out, but the evening and overnight periods from Thu-Sat look most at risk right now.

The video update will have more.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant damage was reported in several locations in southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
Communities cleanup after damage survey confirm at least 1 tornado from Sunday’s storms
Woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash identified
Power outages following severe storms that rolled through WAVE Country
It happened 1000 block of West Broadway.
LMPD investigating 2 homicides that happened minutes apart
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Summer heat ramps up this week

Latest News

WAVE News Traffic Alert
UPDATE: 1 dead after semitrucks crash on I-65 South in Hardin County
StormTALK! 6/27
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Summer heat ramps up this week
Henry Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmates
TN Most Wanted: Henry Co. inmate back in custody, one still on the run