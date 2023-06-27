StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

The wildfire smoke is back in the area today. Expect hazy skies as a result.

Small rain chances are possible to the west later on Wednesday.

Otherwise, it is the building heat into Thursday--Friday--Saturday that will be one big headline. The risk for mid to even a few upper 90s will be possible. This will lead to heat indices over 100 degrees, especially west of I-65.

The other big headline will be the complexes of severe t-storms that will be dropping in around the edges of this heat shield. Some could contain widespread damaging winds as they race through. Timing is still getting worked out, but the evening and overnight periods from Thu-Sat look most at risk right now.

The video update will have more.

