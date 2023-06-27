Contact Troubleshooters
TN Most Wanted: Henry Co. inmate back in custody, one still on the run

The two inmates escaped custody Monday morning, and both were considered armed and dangerous.
Henry Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmates
Henry Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmates(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington and Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for one of the two escaped inmates who allegedly pried through their cell ceiling and an open a skylight on the roof.

The sheriff’s office said Ronnie Sharp and Joshua Harris escaped the Henry County Jail and left in an unknown direction on Monday morning. The two are believed to be responsible for stealing a 2006 white Chevy 3500 four-door truck with a black dump bed on Highway 69 North, HCSO said.

The HCSO said Harris was back in custody Monday evening after a tip from a citizen led to him being found in the area of Highway 49 North and Nobles Road. Sharp remains at large.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sharp could be traveling in the stolen truck that has Tennessee tags: 486BKXG.

TBI: White 4-door Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck with a black dump bed with Tennessee tag 486BKXG.
TBI: White 4-door Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck with a black dump bed with Tennessee tag 486BKXG.(TBI)

Harris is serving time for violation of his sentence, and has a history of evading arrest, theft of property and burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

Sharp was serving time for numerous pending charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault on an officer, evading arrest, theft of property and burglary. HCSO says he’s 48 years old, 5′11″, 160 pounds and his last-known address is in the 900 block of Meyes Road in Hazel, Kentucky.

“The Henry County Sheriff’s Office considers both of these inmates to be dangerous and ask the public to not approach them if seen. Please call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office with any information at 731-642-1672 or your local law enforcement agency,” HCSO said.

