UPDATE: 1 dead after semitrucks crash on I-65 South in Hardin County

WAVE News Traffic Alert(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-65 South in Hardin County in the mile marker 89 area due to a crash involving three semi-trailer trucks.

Crews are there working to open the lanes back up and drivers are being directed off the interstate at the Exit 91 ramp.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises commuters to take different routes since there’s no estimated time on when the lanes will reopen.

Hardin County dispatch confirmed someone died from the crash.

This is a developing story.

