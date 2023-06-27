Contact Troubleshooters
Veteran scammed out of $800 for service dog gifted German Shepherd puppy

Retired Air Force Veteran Joe Jacobs said he paid the money to someone online for a service dog but was left empty-handed.
By Katie Wilson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A veteran who said he was scammed out of $800 after he expected to receive a service dog for his money was gifted a dog for free.

Retired Air Force Veteran Joe Jacobs told WOIO he paid the money to someone online but was left empty-handed.

A day after WOIO reported on Jacobs’ loss, he was gifted a German Shepherd puppy named Kaylee.

Jacobs’ days now consist of looking after the puppy and giving her love and support.

“A little bit hectic compared to what we’re used to,” he said. “But we’re up for the challenge. We’re definitely up for the challenge.”

Jacobs and his wife had spent $800 on a service dog, but later filed a police report with the Conneaut Police Department when the dog never came.

“Just that people can take advantage of you, it hurts,” Jacobs said. “It hurts a lot.”

Jacobs was later put in touch with Landshark German Shepherds LLC.

The breeders gave Laylee to Jacobs and his wife for free, along with 50 pounds of dog food.

“It kind of restored our faith in people, because there for a long time afterwards we were blindsided by this,” Jacobs said.

Unfortunately, the Jacobs have not seen a cent of the money they paid.

But the two are counting their blessings for having Kaylee now. They also thanked WOIO for helping to make it happen.

“If it wasn’t for you guys, this would have never come about,” Jacobs said. “Nobody would have had any inkling of what we were going through. So we’re grateful to you guys.”

Landshark German Shepherds LLC is also covering Kaylee’s full service dog training.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

