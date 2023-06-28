Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Active shooter training exercises conducted at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant

Personnel were dispatched to the scene without knowing many details as if the scenario was real.
Personnel were dispatched to the scene without knowing many details as if the scenario was real.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teams with Anchorage Fire and EMS were stationed at the Kentucky Truck Plant on Wednesday morning to practice drills for active shooter response.

Personnel were dispatched to the scene without knowing many details as if the scenario was real.

Volunteers were called to act as victims, hospital staff and media members. Crews were asked to arrive and work through the steps of helping survivors to get them the help they need.

The department said Wednesday’s training exercise took weeks to plan due to its scale.

“This is a normal training that our folks do about once a month, not to this scale,” AMFEMS Chief Communications Officer Jordan Yuodis said. “So, this is normal, they’re comfortable with this. This allows us to put them in a real-life situation, so to speak, with real victims, people who that are gonna talk, that are gonna complain. They’re going to act like true victims and true survivors, so this is important because this is just like responding to fires for us, unfortunately, in today’s society.”

Training also involved several local, state and federal agencies.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that left one person dead.
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-65 South in Hardin County after fatal crash
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers
Police said is happened at Poplar Level Road and Belmar Drive
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Poplar Level Road
A Meade County woman who was found dead inside her home has been identified by officials with...
Meade County woman killed inside home identified; officials searching for suspects

Latest News

With their contract set to expire on July 31, UPS union workers in Louisville prepared for a...
UPS employees prepare for the picket line
Interior of Planet Fitness, Jeffersonville Ind.
Planet Fitness in Louisville offering free gym usage due to unhealthy air quality
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers
A 33-year-old man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle on the intersection of...
Man struck, killed by driver on Bardstown Road identified by officials