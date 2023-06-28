Active shooter training exercises conducted at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teams with Anchorage Fire and EMS were stationed at the Kentucky Truck Plant on Wednesday morning to practice drills for active shooter response.

Personnel were dispatched to the scene without knowing many details as if the scenario was real.

Volunteers were called to act as victims, hospital staff and media members. Crews were asked to arrive and work through the steps of helping survivors to get them the help they need.

The department said Wednesday’s training exercise took weeks to plan due to its scale.

“This is a normal training that our folks do about once a month, not to this scale,” AMFEMS Chief Communications Officer Jordan Yuodis said. “So, this is normal, they’re comfortable with this. This allows us to put them in a real-life situation, so to speak, with real victims, people who that are gonna talk, that are gonna complain. They’re going to act like true victims and true survivors, so this is important because this is just like responding to fires for us, unfortunately, in today’s society.”

Training also involved several local, state and federal agencies.

