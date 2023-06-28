Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners on April 25, 2023, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the Fourth of July holiday weekend, you could get some beer for almost free.

Bud Light is offering a rebate of up to $15 on a 15-pack of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select, or Budweiser Select 55.

That could amount to practically free beer in areas where a 15-pack sells for less than $15.

The offer is good on purchases made between June 15 and July 8.

It comes as the brand continues to battle boycotts and declining sales after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

To claim your rebate, visit Bud Light’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that left one person dead.
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-65 South in Hardin County after fatal crash
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
Man charged with murder in shooting death of his wife
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights
A Meade County woman who was found dead inside her home has been identified by officials with...
Meade County woman killed inside home identified; officials searching for suspects
The victim was identified as a 21-year-old from Louisville
21-year-old identified as Southland Park homicide victim

Latest News

FILE - U.S. gymnast Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal for the artistic gymnastics...
Gymnastics star Simone Biles returning to competition in August in first meet since 2020 Olympics
Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Airline travel delays pick up early, are expected to grow worse as holiday weekend nears
More smoke from the Canadian wildfires has arrived in WAVE Country.
FORECAST: Unhealthy air across WAVE Country this afternoon
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the...
Biden to embrace economic plan, achievements in Chicago