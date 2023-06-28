Celtic Throne bringing Irish dance to Louisville on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Celtic Throne is bringing its nationwide tour to Lousiville on Thursday, June 29 at the Brown Theatre.

The show tells the story of the 3,000-year journey of Irish Dance from the Far East through Ireland, Scotland, England, and America.

Celtic Throne was created in Oklahoma by Golden Globe-nominated Irish composer Brian Byrne and Armstrong Dance.

The company has danced at some historic venues around the nation over the four years they’ve been touring, including the Lincoln Memorial and Mount Rushmore.

