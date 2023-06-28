Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Celtic Throne bringing Irish dance to Louisville on Thursday

By Josh Ninke
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Celtic Throne is bringing its nationwide tour to Lousiville on Thursday, June 29 at the Brown Theatre.

The show tells the story of the 3,000-year journey of Irish Dance from the Far East through Ireland, Scotland, England, and America.

Celtic Throne was created in Oklahoma by Golden Globe-nominated Irish composer Brian Byrne and Armstrong Dance.

The company has danced at some historic venues around the nation over the four years they’ve been touring, including the Lincoln Memorial and Mount Rushmore.

Click or tap here to buy tickets and find out more about the show!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that left one person dead.
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-65 South in Hardin County after fatal crash
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
Man charged with murder in shooting death of his wife
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights
A Meade County woman who was found dead inside her home has been identified by officials with...
Meade County woman killed inside home identified; officials searching for suspects
The victim was identified as a 21-year-old from Louisville
21-year-old identified as Southland Park homicide victim

Latest News

More smoke from the Canadian wildfires has arrived in WAVE Country.
FORECAST: Hazy skies with poor air quality
Ambulance
First responders light up city streets for Bullitt County paramedic’s birthday
Police said is happened at Poplar Level Road and Belmar Drive
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Poplar Level Road
A state supreme court decision prompted the move. Justices say abortion providers lack standing...
Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Ky. abortion ban