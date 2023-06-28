Crews work to secure ammonia leak at Louisville JBS plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire & Rescue is working to clear an ammonia leak within the JBS plant in Butchertown on Wednesday morning.

The initial calls for the leak came in around 7:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Story Avenue, according to Louisville Fire.

Crews are working with plant personnel to ventilate the structure and secure the leak which happened within the process area of the main building. No injuries have been reported.

Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the leak.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.