Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Crews work to secure ammonia leak at Louisville JBS plant

The initial calls for the leak came in around 7:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Story Avenue.
The initial calls for the leak came in around 7:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Story Avenue.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire & Rescue is working to clear an ammonia leak within the JBS plant in Butchertown on Wednesday morning.

The initial calls for the leak came in around 7:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Story Avenue, according to Louisville Fire.

Crews are working with plant personnel to ventilate the structure and secure the leak which happened within the process area of the main building. No injuries have been reported.

Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the leak.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that left one person dead.
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-65 South in Hardin County after fatal crash
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
Man charged with murder in shooting death of his wife
Police said is happened at Poplar Level Road and Belmar Drive
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Poplar Level Road
A Meade County woman who was found dead inside her home has been identified by officials with...
Meade County woman killed inside home identified; officials searching for suspects

Latest News

Elizabethtown High School Principal Ben Monnett. Courtesy: Elizabethtown Independent Schools
New principal named for Elizabethtown High School
Pitbull performs at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Thursday, Oct 13, 2022, in Alpharetta, Ga....
Pitbull brings the party to Waterfront Park this August
LMPD: Woman, child injured in stabbing near Pleasure Ridge Park
Doctors work to treat Bellarmine assistant soccer coach battling leukemia, MS