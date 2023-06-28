Contact Troubleshooters
Estill County man arrested for trafficking fentanyl, meth, other drugs

estill drug trafficking irvine
estill drug trafficking irvine(Irvine Police Department)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested in Irvine after police said he was trafficking different drugs.

Officials with the City of Irvine Police Department said a search warrant was served on a home on Cantrill Street.

Police said they found fentanyl, meth, cocaine, marijuana, pills and other drugs in the home.

Officials added a stolen gun was also found.

The man in the home was arrested for suspected drug trafficking and taken to Three Forks River Regional Jail.

Police said the evidence found at the home could lead to more investigations.

