First responders light up city streets for Bullitt County paramedic’s birthday
By David Mattingly
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of flashing lights illuminated streets around the University of Louisville Hospital Tuesday as first responders delivered a birthday wish to a Bullitt County paramedic.

Severely injured in a crash and hospitalized since June 19, the paramedic’s ambulance was hit by a truck in downtown Louisville.

At his family’s request, his name and condition are being kept private.

”We’ve all been leaning on each other, reaching out to each other,” Sabrina Eskridge, the Bullitt County EMS supervisor on duty at the time of the accident, said. “And coping the best way we can. Getting out there and making the runs.”

The night of the accident, a Facebook post from Bullitt County EMS said the paramedic was in the ICU in critical but stable condition.

More details on a GoFundMe page revealed he was providing medical care in the back of the ambulance when the accident happened. He was critically injured after being thrown from the ambulance.

”I want the public to know that we’re people,” caravan birthday organizer Angie Estes said. “We have families, we have feelings. We’re not invincible.”

In all, 20 different departments heeded the call to participate from multiple counties.

The birthday caravan took shape in just 24 hours.

”I haven’t seen as many smiles in the last week as I have today,” Sbrina Eskridge said. “I’ve had cold chills all day long.”

It was a sight to see. The blocks-long caravan paraded past the hospital in view of the paramedic’s room.

”We know that if he could be looking out his window right now,” Sheryn Shofner, Bullitt County EMS Training Director said, “He’ll be just as touched and overwhelmed as we are.”

To make a donation to his GoFundMe, click or tap here.

