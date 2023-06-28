Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Hazy skies with poor air quality

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (6/29/23)
  • FRIDAY (6/30/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • AIR QUALITY ALERT: Louisville Metro area until midnight
  • HEAT ADVISORY: southwest of Louisville Friday from 8 AM to 9 PM
  • Intense heat/strong storms possible Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast, visibility and air quality will be reduced due to Canadian wildfire smoke once again drifting through the region. An Air Quality Alert is in place.

Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. A stray downpour is possible this evening, however, most look to remain dry. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s. Showers and thunderstorms look to approach from the west toward sunrise Thursday.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day is in place tomorrow due to the potential for strong thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon. Heat will also be a concern as highs max out in the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday afternoon. The heat index will approach 100°. We’ll monitor the potential for another batch of storms Thursday evening/night. Expect lows in the low to mid-70s.

Heat and storms remain the focal point of the forecast on Friday. A Heat Advisory is in effect on Friday due to the potential of heat indices in near 105°. Strong storms are also possible on Friday.

Download the free WAVE Weather app for the latest information.

