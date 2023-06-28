FORECAST: From smoke to strong thunderstorms

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (6/29/23)

FRIDAY (6/30/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Air Quality Alert- ALL of WAVE Country through MIDNIGHT

One to two rounds of strong storms Thursday

Heat Advisory near/west of I-65 on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A brief shower is possible far northwest, otherwise we are on a track for a smoky/hazy night. Our next chance at rain/thunderstorms looks to take place after sunrise.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day is in place Thursday for strong storms in the morning, afternoon and again toward late night. Exact timing will be fine-tuned as we get closer but make sure you stay weather-aware! Highs will vary depending on clouds.

We’ll monitor the potential for another batch of storms Thursday evening/night. Expect lows in the low to mid-70s.

Another WAVE Weather Alert Day is out for Friday with more of a focus on intense heat during the day and strong thunderstorms possible later at night. Highs in the 90s are likely with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees.

More heat and more thunderstorms expected on Friday. Just remember, it won’t rain the entire time but any storm that does develop can become severe. The stormy weather will continue to be off-and-on into the weekend.

