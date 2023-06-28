Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: From smoke to strong thunderstorms

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (6/29/23)
  • FRIDAY (6/30/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Air Quality Alert- ALL of WAVE Country through MIDNIGHT
  • One to two rounds of strong storms Thursday
  • Heat Advisory near/west of I-65 on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A brief shower is possible far northwest, otherwise we are on a track for a smoky/hazy night. Our next chance at rain/thunderstorms looks to take place after sunrise.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day is in place Thursday for strong storms in the morning, afternoon and again toward late night. Exact timing will be fine-tuned as we get closer but make sure you stay weather-aware! Highs will vary depending on clouds.

We’ll monitor the potential for another batch of storms Thursday evening/night. Expect lows in the low to mid-70s.

Another WAVE Weather Alert Day is out for Friday with more of a focus on intense heat during the day and strong thunderstorms possible later at night. Highs in the 90s are likely with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees.

More heat and more thunderstorms expected on Friday. Just remember, it won’t rain the entire time but any storm that does develop can become severe. The stormy weather will continue to be off-and-on into the weekend.

Download the free WAVE Weather app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

