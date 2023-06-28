FORECAST: Unhealthy air across WAVE Country this afternoon

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (6/29/23)

FRIDAY (6/30/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

AIR QUALITY ALERT: Louisville Metro area and southern Indiana until midnight

HEAT ADVISORY: southwest of Louisville Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Intense heat/strong storms possible Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Unhealthy air this afternoon with the wildfire smoke overwhelming the region. Limit your time outside today as a result. Expect a dry afternoon otherwise with highs well into the 80s.

A stray downpour is possible this evening, however, most look to remain dry. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms look to approach from the west toward sunrise Thursday. A WAVE Weather Alert Day is in place tomorrow due to the potential for strong thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon. Heat will also be a concern as highs max out in the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday afternoon. The heat index will approach 100°.

We’ll monitor the potential for another batch of storms Thursday evening/night. Expect lows in the low to mid-70s.

Heat and storms remain the focal point of the forecast on Friday. A Heat Advisory is in effect on Friday due to the potential of heat indicies in near 105°. Strong storms are also possible on Friday.

