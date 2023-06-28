Gov. Andy Beshear pays tribute to bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear joined the countless people in adding condolences to bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Governor said Osborne “helped put Kentucky’s most famous music on the world stage.”

The Leslie County native died Tuesday. He was 91 years old.

Kentucky’s top official joined members of his hometown of Hyden and the Eastern Kentucky community who already talked to WYMT about Osborne’s legacy.

