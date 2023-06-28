Judge releases court documents in Delphi murder case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Judge Fran Gull released 118 documents pertaining to Richard Allen who was arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of two teens in 2017.

Liberty German and Abigail Williams went missing on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were found the next day, Feb. 14, 2017.

CASE BACKGROUND: Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

According to Judge Gull, 19 of the 137 documents will remain sealed. The documents were posted online here, but court leaders say the system cannot keep up with the download demand.

A gag order was previously issued in the case, but a new order from Judge Gull says Counsel for the State of Indiana agrees that “the public interest is best served by transparency, but that certain pleadings should remain sealed.”

In one of the documents, prosecutors say Allen admitted “no less than 5 times” that he committed the crime while talking to family on the public jail phone.

WPTA is going through the documents and will provide updates when available.

