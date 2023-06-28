Judge releases court documents in Delphi murder case

Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation(WTHR)
By Maureen Mespell and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Judge Fran Gull released 118 documents pertaining to Richard Allen who was arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of two teens in 2017.

Liberty German and Abigail Williams went missing on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were found the next day, Feb. 14, 2017.

CASE BACKGROUND: Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

According to Judge Gull, 19 of the 137 documents will remain sealed. The documents were posted online here, but court leaders say the system cannot keep up with the download demand.

A gag order was previously issued in the case, but a new order from Judge Gull says Counsel for the State of Indiana agrees that “the public interest is best served by transparency, but that certain pleadings should remain sealed.”

In one of the documents, prosecutors say Allen admitted “no less than 5 times” that he committed the crime while talking to family on the public jail phone.

WPTA is going through the documents and will provide updates when available.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Focus on Health

Symptoms to watch out for include congestion, persistent cough, difficulty breathing and sinus...

Louisville health officials, doctors provide advice during Air Quality Alert

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Kennedy Hayes
Symptoms to watch out for include congestion, persistent cough, difficulty breathing and sinus pressure.

Focus on Health

Tree workers press on during a period with bad air in Louisville

Outdoor workers pushing on through unhealthy air

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Stevens
Smoke from Canadian wildfires could set the record for the worst air in Louisville records.

State

The ACLU filed a lawsuit in May asking to block a portion of the wide-ranging bill focused on...

Federal judge grants temporary injunction blocking Ky. gender-affirming care ban

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dustin Vogt
The ACLU filed a lawsuit in May asking to block a portion of the wide-ranging bill focused on health and policies for gender and sexuality.

Louisville Metro

Passengers at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport line up outside TSA checkpoint.

Record breaking summer travel expected at Louisville’s airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sean Baute
The summer travel burst expected this summer, especially ahead of the Fourth of July, is making airports take necessary steps to keep the delays from getting worse.

Crime

The Louisville Metro Police Department said a woman and 6-year-old were found injured from a...

Police: Woman arrested in connection to stabbing of child, woman in PRP

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dustin Vogt
The suspect was found after police received information leading to the woman’s location in a wooded area.

Latest News

Louisville Metro

With their contract set to expire on July 31, UPS union workers in Louisville prepared for a...

UPS employees prepare for the picket line

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Mattingly
Louisville employees represented by the Teamsters Union Local 89 gathered outside UPS Worldport to practice picketing.

Louisville Metro

Personnel were dispatched to the scene without knowing many details as if the scenario was real.

Active shooter training exercises conducted at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dustin Vogt
Personnel were dispatched to the scene without knowing many details as if the scenario was real.

Weather

Hazy smoke from the Canadian wildfires blankets Louisville, Ky. on June 28, 2023.

FORECAST: From smoke to strong thunderstorms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Goode
Our next chance at rain/thunderstorms looks to take place after sunrise.

Louisville Metro

Interior of Planet Fitness, Jeffersonville Ind.

Planet Fitness in Louisville offering free gym usage due to unhealthy air quality

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dustin Vogt
With air quality at unhealthy levels, Louisville-area Planet Fitness locations are offering a free space to safely exercise.

Hardin County

Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...

UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charles Gazaway
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday in Rineyville.