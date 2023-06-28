Contact Troubleshooters
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

The largest Buc-ee’s in the country opens in Sevierville, Tennessee. (Source: WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – The largest Buc-ee’s in the country opened Monday in eastern Tennessee after months of anticipation.

The new 74,000-square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks (including the iconic brisket and beaver nuggets), award-winning restrooms and a carwash.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Bill Haggerty and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn were at Buc-ee’s for the ribbon-cutting celebration.

The Buc-ee’s opening day was expected to bring so much business that the Sevierville Police Department was there to help control traffic.

Buc-ee’s is the first of the businesses to open at the new area designated “The 407 – Gateway to Adventure.” The area is set to include a theme park and themed shopping center.

“The 407 – Gateway to Adventure” is part of a plan to make the exit a tourist destination on the way to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Amanda Marr with the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce said the developments will bring a lot of value to the area.

“It’s going to open us up for people who are just passing through the area to stop and enjoy a little taste of what our town has to offer,” Marr said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

