LFD investigating after Portland neighborhood home catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A home in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood caught on fire Tuesday night.

Louisville Fire Department crews were called to the 2100 block of Duncan Street. The first crew got there within four minutes of the call and found fire coming from the second floor.

There were 27 members working the fire, which was controlled in 12 minutes.

LFD said two people were removed from the building and provided treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire to start.

