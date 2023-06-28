LMPD: Woman, child injured in stabbing near Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has started an investigation after a woman and 6-year-old were stabbed near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

LMPD officers were called Wednesday at about 6:30 a.m. to the 5800 block of Bruns Drive for a reported stabbing. They found a woman and a boy with stab wounds when they arrived.

Police said the stabbing happened during an altercation with an adult female who left the scene.

The woman was taken to UofL Hospital with what appears to be injuries that are not life threatening. The 6-year-old boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal at by clicking or tapping here.

