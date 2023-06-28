Contact Troubleshooters
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Poplar Level Road

Police said is happened at Poplar Level Road and Belmar Drive
Police said is happened at Poplar Level Road and Belmar Drive
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Tuesday afternoon at Poplar Level Rd and Belmar Drive.

LMPD said officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting around 7:20 p.m.

Officers arrived at the shooting scene but did not find a victim. Witnesses told police the victim was taken by private means to Audubon Hospital.

Hospital staff said the victim was alert and conscious when he arrived. He was later transferred to the University of Louisville Hospital for medical treatment.

LMPD said the man later died from his injuries.

All parties have been accounted for.

