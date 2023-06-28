Man struck, killed by driver on Bardstown Road identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 33-year-old man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle on the intersection of Bardstown Road and Brentlinger Lane early Wednesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., police said they received reports of a pedestrian struck in the 7700 block of Bardstown Road, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed a driver was heading north on Bardstown Road and attempted to merge on the entrance ramp to I-265.

Police said the driver felt the vehicle strike something and pulled over.

After learning that a man had been hit, police was immediately contacted.

The man was identified as Cody M. Gaddis by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office and was found wearing all dark clothing.

Gaddis was taken to University Hospital and died a short time later.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. No charges are expected to be filed.

