Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man struck, killed by driver on Bardstown Road identified by officials

A 33-year-old man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle on the intersection of...
A 33-year-old man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle on the intersection of Bardstown Road and Brentlinger Lane.(Storyblocks)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 33-year-old man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle on the intersection of Bardstown Road and Brentlinger Lane early Wednesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., police said they received reports of a pedestrian struck in the 7700 block of Bardstown Road, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed a driver was heading north on Bardstown Road and attempted to merge on the entrance ramp to I-265.

Police said the driver felt the vehicle strike something and pulled over.

After learning that a man had been hit, police was immediately contacted.

The man was identified as Cody M. Gaddis by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office and was found wearing all dark clothing.

Gaddis was taken to University Hospital and died a short time later.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. No charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that left one person dead.
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-65 South in Hardin County after fatal crash
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers
Police said is happened at Poplar Level Road and Belmar Drive
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Poplar Level Road
A Meade County woman who was found dead inside her home has been identified by officials with...
Meade County woman killed inside home identified; officials searching for suspects

Latest News

Interior of Planet Fitness, Jeffersonville Ind.
Planet Fitness in Louisville offering free gym usage due to unhealthy air quality
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers
Veterans seeking assistance with health care, benefits and other Veterans Affairs resources can...
Louisville event seeks to help veterans with benefits, health care
Louisville event seeks to help veterans with benefits, health care