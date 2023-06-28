New principal named for Elizabethtown High School

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabethtown High School has a new principal starting at the beginning of July.

Elizabethtown Independent School District Acting Superintendent Chase Goff announced Ben Monnett was appointed to his new role.

Monnett had most recently served as an educational recovery leader for the Kentucky Department of Education.

According to a release from the school district, Monnett wants to refocus on accountability, discipline, and a culture with high expectations for student learning.

“What sets Elizabethtown High School and the Elizabethtown district apart from others is their insistence on excellence in all things,” Monnett said the release. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to lead and learn in a district that is committed to that pursuit and look forward to continuing to build upon that legacy for future generations of Panthers.”

Monnett graduated from Morehead State University with a degree in special education and middle grades education and holds a masters in education technology. Monnett completed his administrator program at the University of Kentucky as part of the Next Generation Leadership Academy as well as the National Institutes of School Leadership program through the Kentucky Department of Education.

Monnett has also served as principal of Nelson County High School, academic dean at Fleming County High School, and a special education teacher.

For more information on Monnett’s new role as principal, click or tap here.

