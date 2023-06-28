Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Outdoor workers pushing on through unhealthy air

Tree workers press on during a period with bad air in Louisville
Tree workers press on during a period with bad air in Louisville(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville has experienced very bad air quality days before, but Wednesday could potentially set the new record.

The downtown skyline began to disappear in the smoke filled haze. For many people, going inside just isn’t an option.

Smoke or no smoke, tree workers have a job to get done. No stopping for poor air when a house the weekend storm wrecked needs cleared.

Same with the electrical workers restoring power to people without it since the weekend. The air quality may be unsafe, but this work needs to be done.

“The damage we have to look at for days. It’s used in disasters, it’s used for historical records,” National Weather Service Meteorologist John Gordon said.

Gordon was out conducting storm surveys. He said there isn’t much of a reprieve coming.

“Stuff in Quebec is hitting us, but if the winds change more from the west, we may get the stuff from British Columbia,” Gordon said.

The last time smoke was this bad in Louisville was during wildfires at Ft. Knox in 2010. Still, even though downtown was blanketed in haze and Jeffersonville was hard to see, some people chose to be outdoors.

“Compared to Houston, it’s like 20 degrees cooler with the same kind of air quality situation, so it just feels nicer to be outside Wednesday,” teacher Patrick Rivera said.

Rivera is in Louisville with his students for a national conference. They had a break and he decided to give them a disc golf lesson.

“We wanted to come out and do something since there’s some free time Wednesday,” Rivera said.

And while they were out, more workers, this time from Metro Parks were out cutting the grass.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that left one person dead.
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-65 South in Hardin County after fatal crash
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights
Police said is happened at Poplar Level Road and Belmar Drive
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Poplar Level Road
A Meade County woman who was found dead inside her home has been identified by officials with...
Meade County woman killed inside home identified; officials searching for suspects

Latest News

Symptoms to watch out for include congestion, persistent cough, difficulty breathing and sinus...
Louisville health officials, doctors provide advice during Air Quality Alert
Doctors work to treat Bellarmine assistant soccer coach battling leukemia, MS
Louisville organization uses laughter to remove mental health stigma
Politicians, groups react to year anniversary of Roe v. Wade reversal