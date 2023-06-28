Pitbull brings the party to Waterfront Park this August

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pitbull, also known as Mr. Worldwide or Mr. 305, is set to perform at Louisville’s Waterfront Park this summer.

The performance takes place on August 26, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and the show beginning at 6:30 p.m, according to Waterfront Park officials.

Pitbull is an American rapper and songwriter known for songs such as Fireball, Gasolina, I Know You Want Me and Timber.

VIP tickets are available for the performance which includes an exclusive viewing area, access to the VIP lounge and priority entry.

Tickets start at $50 for general admission and go on sale starting at 10 a.m.

