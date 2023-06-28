Contact Troubleshooters
Pitbull brings the party to Waterfront Park this August

Pitbull performs at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Thursday, Oct 13, 2022, in Alpharetta, Ga....
Pitbull performs at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Thursday, Oct 13, 2022, in Alpharetta, Ga. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pitbull, also known as Mr. Worldwide or Mr. 305, is set to perform at Louisville’s Waterfront Park this summer.

The performance takes place on August 26, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and the show beginning at 6:30 p.m, according to Waterfront Park officials.

Pitbull is an American rapper and songwriter known for songs such as Fireball, Gasolina, I Know You Want Me and Timber.

VIP tickets are available for the performance which includes an exclusive viewing area, access to the VIP lounge and priority entry.

Tickets start at $50 for general admission and go on sale starting at 10 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

