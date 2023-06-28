Contact Troubleshooters
Planet Fitness in Louisville offering free gym usage due to unhealthy air quality

Interior of Planet Fitness, Jeffersonville Ind.
Interior of Planet Fitness, Jeffersonville Ind.(James Moses | ©2020 BisigImpactGroup / moses)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With air quality at unhealthy levels, Louisville-area Planet Fitness locations are offering a free space to safely exercise.

Planet Fitness said its 22 locations in the area would be open through July 2 for guests to freely use any equipment or training areas.

“We want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels,” GlowBrands CEO Rick Kueber, who leads the Louisville-area Planet Fitness franchisee group said in a release. “Part of a healthy lifestyle is making fitness a part of your routine. We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits.”

Louisville Metro Government issued an Air Quality Alert for June 27 and 28 due to fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke in Canada.

Participating locations include the 10 clubs in the Louisville Metro as well as locations in Clarksville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Madison, La Grange, Shelbyville, Bardstown, Shepherdsville, Frankfort, Radcliff, Elizabethtown and Campbellsville.

More information and each locations hours can be found here.

