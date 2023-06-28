Police: Woman arrested in connection to stabbing of child, woman in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest after a woman and a 6-year-old boy was stabbed in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Wednesday.

Sequoia S. Porter, 28, is facing charges of attempted murder and assault in connection to the incident that occurred in the 5800 block of Bruns Drive around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, LMPD Sgt. Matt Sanders confirmed.

Porter was found after receiving information from the public leading to the possible suspect’s location in a wooded area close to Brinson Drive.

Police said Porter was found hiding in the woods and was arrested without incident.

Earlier in the day, officers found a woman and a child with stab wounds on Bruns Drive. Investigation revealed the stabbing occurred after a fight with the suspect, who left the scene a short time later.

Sanders said despite neighbors and social media posts, police have no reason to believe the incident has “gang involvement.”

The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in serious condition, but police later confirmed that the boy finished a long surgery and is recovering.

Police said the woman was listed in serious condition within University Hospital but is expected to survive.

Porter is expected to appear in court on June 29. LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

