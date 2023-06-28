Record breaking summer travel expected at Louisville’s airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of flight delays and cancellations have stalled air travel in parts of the country. The summer travel burst expected this summer, especially ahead of the Fourth of July, is making airports take necessary steps to keep the delays from getting worse.

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) is expected to see their busiest summer yet. A spokesperson for the airport said Wednesday the import is already seeing a 14% increase over their busiest year ever in 2019. It’s a more than 20% increase over last year.

In response, SDF is preparing to open additional TSA checkpoints. Currently, TSA operates five lanes at the airport. A sixth is set to open in the coming days or weeks. A seventh will be added by August.

“Here locally, we are in great shape,” said Dan Mann, airport executive director. “We’re actually adding additional staff to operate these checkpoint lanes. We’re doing everything we can to accommodate the customer.”

One passenger returning to Louisville Wednesday had quite the adventure getting back.

Blakey Martin and family were forced to spend Tuesday night in the Denver airport after several flights were canceled there. Martin said there were no hotels and no rental cars available.

Martin said they toughed it out and were able to find a flight Wednesday, but realize they weren’t the only ones with similar problems.

“My heart went out to folks that are having more challenging situations than we do,” said Martin.

Back in Louisville, the grand plan for SDF is eight permanent TSA lanes. That would require the approval of a $40 million project expanding on the main terminal which could take up to two years to complete.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.