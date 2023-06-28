Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Record breaking summer travel expected at Louisville’s airport

Passengers at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport line up outside TSA checkpoint.
Passengers at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport line up outside TSA checkpoint.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of flight delays and cancellations have stalled air travel in parts of the country. The summer travel burst expected this summer, especially ahead of the Fourth of July, is making airports take necessary steps to keep the delays from getting worse.

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) is expected to see their busiest summer yet. A spokesperson for the airport said Wednesday the import is already seeing a 14% increase over their busiest year ever in 2019. It’s a more than 20% increase over last year.

In response, SDF is preparing to open additional TSA checkpoints. Currently, TSA operates five lanes at the airport. A sixth is set to open in the coming days or weeks. A seventh will be added by August.

“Here locally, we are in great shape,” said Dan Mann, airport executive director. “We’re actually adding additional staff to operate these checkpoint lanes. We’re doing everything we can to accommodate the customer.”

One passenger returning to Louisville Wednesday had quite the adventure getting back.

Blakey Martin and family were forced to spend Tuesday night in the Denver airport after several flights were canceled there. Martin said there were no hotels and no rental cars available.

Martin said they toughed it out and were able to find a flight Wednesday, but realize they weren’t the only ones with similar problems.

“My heart went out to folks that are having more challenging situations than we do,” said Martin.

Back in Louisville, the grand plan for SDF is eight permanent TSA lanes. That would require the approval of a $40 million project expanding on the main terminal which could take up to two years to complete.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that left one person dead.
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-65 South in Hardin County after fatal crash
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights
Police said is happened at Poplar Level Road and Belmar Drive
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Poplar Level Road
A Meade County woman who was found dead inside her home has been identified by officials with...
Meade County woman killed inside home identified; officials searching for suspects

Latest News

The Louisville Metro Police Department said a woman and 6-year-old were found injured from a...
Police: Woman arrested in connection to stabbing of child, woman in PRP
With their contract set to expire on July 31, UPS union workers in Louisville prepared for a...
UPS employees prepare for the picket line
Personnel were dispatched to the scene without knowing many details as if the scenario was real.
Active shooter training exercises conducted at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant
Interior of Planet Fitness, Jeffersonville Ind.
Planet Fitness in Louisville offering free gym usage due to unhealthy air quality