Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Some business owners are using fog machines to smoke out burglars

Some Chicago business owners are turning to fog machines to smoke out thieves who break into their stores. (Credit: WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - Some business owners in Chicago are turning to special fog machines that might smoke out thieves who break into their stores.

Theft has been a problem plaguing businesses in Chicago for years, but Mike Egel said he believes he has a solution.

Egel is with DensityUSA, the company behind a fog machine being used to deter thieves.

Their non-toxic, no grime fog technology is “successfully” being used across the world, he says, but it has just been rolled out in the U.S.

“So our line is warn, alert, repel, and the repel actually works,” Egel said.

In Chicago, theft and robbery are up this year. Theft is the highest since 2019 and robbery is the highest since 2018.

The basic model of the fog machine runs around $7,000.

“It will fill up about 1,000 square feet in roughly 16 seconds,” Egel said.

One business owner said having the machine, even though she has not had to use it, gives her “peace of mind.”

“I sleep better,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that left one person dead.
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-65 South in Hardin County after fatal crash
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
Man charged with murder in shooting death of his wife
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights
A Meade County woman who was found dead inside her home has been identified by officials with...
Meade County woman killed inside home identified; officials searching for suspects
The victim was identified as a 21-year-old from Louisville
21-year-old identified as Southland Park homicide victim

Latest News

The Detroit area has some of the worst air quality in the United States as smoke from Canada's...
Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires leave Detroit with some of the worst air quality in the US
LMPD: Woman, child injured in stabbing near Pleasure Ridge Park
Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in...
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
FILE - Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th...
Daniel Penny to be arraigned in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely