UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – A Hardin County man is being held on a $1 million cash bond after he was arrested for the shooting death of his wife.

Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center June 27 on one count of murder – domestic violence.

Henning’s arrest report says the shooting took place around 10 p.m. June 26.

Court documents state that around 9:45 p.m., Hardin County deputies were called to a home on Sierra Drive about a domestic dispute during which one person was armed with a handgun.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, Henning’s wife, inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. She died before receiving medical treatment. Her name has not been released.

According to the arrest report, after being taken into custody, Henning “made numerous utterances apologizing for hurting his wife.”

Henning was arraigned June 27 and is scheduled to be in Hardin District Court on June 30 for a preliminary hearing.

A media relations officer with Fort Knox confirmed that Henning is a staff sergeant stationed at the post and is assigned to the First Army Division East. While post officials were unable to release or confirm the name of the victim, they did say she was a soldier with U.S. Army Human Resources Command and was also stationed at Fort Knox.

