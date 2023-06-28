UPS employees prepare for the picket line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With a month to go on their current contract, UPS union workers on Wednesday prepared for a strike. Louisville employees represented by the Teamsters Union Local 89 gathered outside UPS Worldport to practice picketing.

“They (UPS) know what they need to do to fix this and get us what contract members will be happy with,” said Stephen Piercey, Teamsters Local 89 communication director. “And we’ve been very clear since day one what’s going to happen if they don’t.”

On Wednesday, employees marched, chanted, and carried signs. The event was organized to train, brief and prepare workers if negotiations for a new contract fail before the July 31st deadline.

“Our international president and general secretary of the treasury yesterday notified UPS that they wanted to be complete next week,” said Avral Thompson, president of Teamsters Local 89. “They wanted them to quit fooling around and come with an offer that was reasonable so that we can get this thing voted before expiration.”

Laura Holmberg of UPS Media Relations said in an email, “We are making steady progress in our negotiations with the Teamsters on a wide array of issues. Even so, we are not surprised to see some union members making their voices heard. We plan and expect to reach agreement on a new contract before the end of July that is a win for our employees, our company and customers and the union.”

Teamsters represent 325,000 UPS employees, that includes just over 10,000 locally. National negotiators flatly rejected a company proposal last week. Employees are seeking better working conditions and better pay.

“Part-timers need a huge raise,” UPS employee Chris Wallace said. “They’ve been forgotten about for too long. They make up 60% of the workforce. They make UPS all this billions of dollars every year. And we’re going to take care of them in this contract.”

