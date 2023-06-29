Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Rounds of strong storms for the next few days

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (6/29/23)
  • FRIDAY (6/30/23)
  • SATURDAY (7/1/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH west of I-65 until 2 p.m. ET
  • Air Quality Alert for Louisville Metro and Southern IN through Midnight
  • Heat Advisory west of I-65 for Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain and thunder early with a brief break into the mid-afternoon period. Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms could develop for the late afternoon and evening. A WAVE Weather Alert Day remains in place for the active setup.

Another batch of thunderstorms is possible this evening; some storms may be strong to severe. Temperatures fall into the 70s overnight.

Another WAVE Weather Alert Day is in place Friday. Highs soar into the 90s with heat indices exceeding 100°. In addition to the heat, there remains the potential for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are once again possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Remain weather aware and have multiple ways to get alerts.

The potential of strong to severe thunderstorms remain over the weekend; remain weather aware. Download the free WAVE Weather App for the latest information.

