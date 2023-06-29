ALERT DAY FORECAST: Storms with strong winds possible

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (6/29/23)

FRIDAY (6/30/23)

SATURDAY (7/1/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Severe weather possible late afternoon

Air Quality Alert for Louisville Metro and Southern Indiana through midnight

Heat Advisory west of I-65 for Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Strong storms with wind will continue pushing south this evening as they fade. More stability works in after 10 p.m. under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be mild in the 70s.

Another WAVE Weather Alert Day is in place Friday. Highs soar into the 90s with heat indices exceeding 100°. In addition to the heat, there remains the potential for

several rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are once again possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Remain weather aware and have multiple ways to get alerts.

The WAVE Weather Alert Day will continue into Saturday with additional rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms likely. Stay weather aware!

RIGHT NOW: We’re tracking the next round of storms that will dive from Illinois into Indiana and Kentucky. These storms have a history of wind damage with 80 mph gusts. These storms may weaken as they approach a more stable atmosphere, but damaging winds are possible.

