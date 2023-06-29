ALERT DAY: Unhealthy air quality remains; Strong thunderstorms possible

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (6/29/23)

FRIDAY (6/30/23)

SATURDAY (7/1/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

AIR QUALITY ALERT: Louisville Metro area and southern Indiana until midnight

HEAT ADVISORY: southwest of Louisville Friday from 8 AM to 9 PM

Intense heat/strong storms possible today through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible today. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes; a WAVE Weather Alert Day is in place. Highs look to climb into the 80s this afternoon. Another batch of thunderstorms is possible this evening; some storms may be strong to severe. Temperatures fall into the 70s overnight.

Another WAVE Weather Alert Day is in place Friday. Highs soar into the 90s with heat indices exceeding 100°. In addition to the heat, there remains the potential for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe thunderstorms are once again possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Remain weather aware and have multiple ways to get alerts.

The potential of strong to severe thunderstorms remain over the weekend. Download the free WAVE Weather App for the latest information.

