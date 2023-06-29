Congressman Morgan McGarvey speaks at Rotary Club of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Representative Morgan McGarvey visited the Rotary Club of Louisville on Thursday.

He spoke on a range of topics while answering questions from those who were in attendance. One topic he highlighted was his positive outlook on making progress and working together to improve our nation altogether.

“We’ve got to come together and listen,” McGarvey said. “To me, bipartisanship does not mean to agree. It means to listen. To listen to each other, to hear what the problems are, to hear what the solutions are, to debate those solutions and come out with the best product that moves our city, our state, and our country forward.”

McGarvey also said that the people can get together and figure out how to make progress happen.

“I have not lost my optimism,” McGarvey said. “And I think that’s important because while there are problems with the place, and we can talk about them, I see the promise of what governments and businesses can partner together to do.”

