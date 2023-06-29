Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Congressman Morgan McGarvey visits Family and Children’s Place

Congressman Morgan McGarvey visited the Family & Children's Place for a tour of the Kosair For...
Congressman Morgan McGarvey visited the Family & Children's Place for a tour of the Kosair For Kids Child Advocacy Center(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Congressman Morgan McGarvey visited the Family and Children’s Place on Wednesday for a tour of the Kosair for Kids Child Advocacy Center (CAC).

When a child is reported to be a victim of abuse, neglect or maltreatment, the child and non-offending caregiver are referred to the CAC by Child Protective Services or law enforcement.

The CAC is a nationally recognized model with staff being co-located with LMPD’s Office for Sexual and Physical Investigations Unit, CPS, prosecutors, medical experts and mental health clinicians.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to have places like the Family and Children’s Place, but we do need them,” McGarvey said. “We need them. We need places where kids and families can go that we know our kids can be taken care of. They do an amazing job. They do amazing work and they step in and they really help with that sort of public, private partnership where we’re all working together to take care of the people who need it most in our community.”

The Family and Children’s Place has served the Louisville community for 140 years.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that left one person dead.
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-65 South in Hardin County after fatal crash
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights
Police said is happened at Poplar Level Road and Belmar Drive
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Poplar Level Road
A Meade County woman who was found dead inside her home has been identified by officials with...
Meade County woman killed inside home identified; officials searching for suspects

Latest News

Veterans seeking assistance with health care, benefits and other Veterans Affairs resources can...
Louisville event seeks to help veterans with benefits, health care
Pitbull performs at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Thursday, Oct 13, 2022, in Alpharetta, Ga....
Pitbull brings the party to Waterfront Park this August
A trio of performers gave WAVE Sunrise a small taste of the full Celtic Throne show!
Celtic Throne bringing Irish dance to Louisville on Thursday
One Louisville-area teacher will be awarded by music icon Barry Manilow and his charity to help...
Barry Manilow awarding Louisville-area teacher ahead of Yum! Center tour stop