Federal program to help combat drug trafficking in Bullitt County

The Bullitt County sign that hangs inside the county's Fiscal Court
The Bullitt County sign that hangs inside the county's Fiscal Court(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers addressed media on Thursday after Bullitt County was named the recipient for federal aid aimed at combatting drug trafficking.

HIDTA, which stands for High Intensity Drug Tracking Areas, is a program that provide federal resources in areas that need it most.

“We had one application turned down,” said Summers. “We worked dogmatically the last two years. We were able to get it this time.”

Bullitt County is one of eight counties nationwide to receive a HIDTA designation this year.

HIDTA’s regional director in charge of Kentucky said it’s unclear how many federal dollars will be allocated to Bullitt County.

“Within the next three to four weeks, we’ll figure out what that level of funding is,” Appalachia HIDTA Director Vic Brown said, “and we’ll be able to determine what exactly we can do.”

More than 30 other counties in Kentucky have already received HIDTA status. For some of them, the increase in resources is twofold.

“We became a HIDTA Task Force in 2004,” Bowling Green Drug Task Force director Tommy Loving said. “Within a couple of years we were able to double our staff of detectives assigned there from various agencies.”

Other local counties that have previously received a HIDTA designation include Jefferson, Hardin and Nelson.

