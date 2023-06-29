GRAPHIC: KSP releases bodycam video of officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released additional information on a case where a man was shot and killed by an officer after an attempted armed carjacking in the Portland neighborhood.

Video was released more than a week after the shooting occurred, also releasing the names of the Louisville Metro Police officer involved in the case and the subject who was shot.

The incident happened on the afternoon of June 19 in an alleyway near the intersection of Griffiths Avenue and North 22nd Street.

KSP said LMPD officer Matt Hayden with the Fugitive Unit was conducting surveillance in an unrelated assault investigation when he was approached by an armed individual on foot wearing a mask.

KSP said LMPD officer Matt Hayden with the Fugitive Unit was conducting surveillance in an unrelated assault investigation on June 19 when he was approached by an armed individual on foot wearing a mask.

The man, identified as Mark Jaggers Jr., is seen opening the driver’s side front door and pointing a gun at the officer, causing Hayden to fire several rounds from his service weapon.

Jaggers was shot, causing him to drop his weapon and fall backwards. Police said once Hayden secured the scene and assessed for additional threats, lifesaving measures were performed until EMS arrived.

In the video, a woman can be seen approaching Hayden, claiming she is the mother of Jaggers’ child. Hayden tells the woman that EMS is treating him as they await an ambulance.

Jaggers was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

WAVE News previously spoke with the victim’s father who stated he was upset, claiming his son would never try to carjack police officers and that his son didn’t know since the officer was in an unmarked vehicle.

In the bodycam footage, Hayden can be seen inside an unmarked silver Nissan.

LMPD stated Hayden was a 10-year-veteran of LMPD. The department also said Hayden has 21 letters of commendation.

The investigation is being handled by KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team. Police said no further details would be released while the investigation remains open.

