Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘I wanted to get out here and see it myself’: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits EKY

Pete Buttigieg in EKY
Pete Buttigieg in EKY(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear, Representative Hal Rogers and Senator Mitch McConnell recently announced more than $21 million in federal funding for the Panbowl Lake Corridor Project in Breathitt County.

Following back-to-back floods in Breathitt County, Panbowl Lake raised concerns about more flooding in the future.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made his way to the area to see the site for himself.

“Look the whole country took note when there were those floods, and we know that this is a vulnerable area with those extreme weather events. That’s one of the reasons why in a very competitive process we decided to award this grant for this project in Panbowl lake,” said Secretary Buttigieg.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The grant funding is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. Secretary Buttigieg said he knows the importance of the project.

“The widening of KY 15. That’s important not just for transportation purposes but for safety and resilience. The governor raised it multiple times with me, and I got lots of letters about it and having heard so much about this small community in Eastern Kentucky I wanted to get out here and see it myself,” he said.

You can see Steve Hensley’s one-on-one interview with Secretary Buttigieg below:

The project is one of 162 projects across the country, and Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said it shows Eastern Kentucky is not being forgotten.

“I was here the day after the flood, and I saw the conditions here. I saw what needed to be done and so it was really inspiring to see that people were listening to us, and it was rewarding to see that this grant which was so needed for this project was done,” Secretary Gray said.

During his visit, Buttigieg said his goal was to hear personal stories about what the community has overcome, and Jackson Fire Chief Chase Deaton said it was an honor that he stopped by.

“I know a lot of times for emergency services we’re dealing with everybody elses problems. Not really dealing with our own, but I know in this flood and this department especially I would say half of our members were in some way, some form or fashion affected by this flood,” said Deaton. “Some of our members had to be rescued and I just think it’s just an honor that someone cares enough to come to Jackson.”

The Panbowl Lake Corridor Project includes widening KY-15 to five lanes from KY-30 to KY-1812. Plus, adding a sidewalk and shared-use path along KY-15 and improving gate structures in the area.

Secretary Buttigieg went on to Lexington on Thursday afternoon to highlight other Kentucky projects.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
‘It’s like I’m worthless’: Troubleshooters investigate patient dumping allegations
FORECAST: Hot with severe storm threat
The incident happened on the afternoon of June 19 in an alleyway near the intersection of...
GRAPHIC: KSP releases bodycam video of officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
LMPD: Man recovering after being shot downtown

Latest News

FORECAST: Hot with severe storm threat
LMPD: Man dead after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
For a university like UofL that boasts of being the most diverse non-HBCU of Kentucky’s public...
University of Louisville community reacts to affirmative action ruling
District 16 Metro Councilman Scott Reed shares that safety is of the highest priority when it...
Metro Council explains decision to install rumble strips at Cox Park
Body camera footage shows police shoot carjacking suspect