Indiana State Police trooper struck, killed during stolen car chase

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are mourning the death of one of its own troopers during a pursuit on the southwest side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

Police say the incident happened on Ronald Reagan Parkway just north of I-70. Trooper Aaron N. Smith, 33, was aiding other officers in pursuit of a stolen car around 8:40 p.m., according to a police news release.

Officials say Smith tried to deescalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the car. He was critically injured and taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith’s family, friends and co-workers,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.

The suspect driver involved in the crash and two passengers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith, of Franklin, served with Indiana State Police for nearly five years. He is survived by his wife.

Smith is the second Indiana State Police trooper to be killed while trying to slow a pursuit this year. Master Trooper James R. Bailey died back in March after he was struck by a suspect vehicle while trying to deploy stop sticks on I-69 in DeKalb County.

