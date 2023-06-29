Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS keeps kids’ minds active over summer

Kids often lose their academic skills over the summer, but JCPS is making sure their minds stay...
Kids often lose their academic skills over the summer, but JCPS is making sure their minds stay sharp.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids often lose their academic skills over the summer, but JCPS is making sure their minds stay sharp.

The district partnered with Evolve 502 and other community partners for the summer learning program. It’s meant to provide engaging activities and prevent the summer slide.

“Kids who have some type of learning camp or opportunity, then they are going to be more successful,” JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said. “It’s going to prevent summer slide. They’re going to continue learning and achievement will go up.”

Their goal is to reach more than 10,000 kids across 75 locations.

