Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Special Olympics athletes come home after days of delays

The group landed at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport out of Baltimore Thursday...
The group landed at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport out of Baltimore Thursday morning.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After several days of flight cancellations, athletes and coaches from Kentucky who participated in the Special Olympics in Germany are finally home.

The group landed at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport out of Baltimore Thursday morning.

They said due to the weather across the country, they experienced a three-day delay in order to make it home.

WAVE News talked with Dennis Gaines, the coach and stepfather of one of the athletes, on winning the bronze medal in golf.

“Proud. Very Proud. My hero,” Gaines said, hugging his son. “Through all the training and travel, he’s been a trooper, best playing partner. We had a blast.”

While their original destination was to return to Lexington, they said they are just happy to be home and are ready to relax after a long two weeks of competition.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 33-year-old man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle on the intersection of...
Man struck, killed by driver on Bardstown Road identified by officials
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers
Police said is happened at Poplar Level Road and Belmar Drive
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Poplar Level Road
The Louisville Metro Police Department said a woman and 6-year-old were found injured from a...
Police: Woman arrested in connection to stabbing of child, woman in PRP
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

A new bill went into effect on Thursday that expands access to free home testing for HIV.
VOCAL-KY gives out free HIV self-testing kits
Representative Morgan McGarvey spoke on a range of topics while answering questions from those...
Congressman Morgan McGarvey speaks at Rotary Club of Louisville
An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
‘It’s like I’m worthless’: Troubleshooters investigate patient dumping allegations
Routines and Mental Health | We Should Talk About It