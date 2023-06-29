Kosair for Kids announces $1-million grant to Harbor House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Harbor House will now be able to help even more kids after Kosair for Kids announced they’re giving a $1-million grant to the organization.

Harbor House’s goal is to give kids with disabilities challenging, enjoyable and productive activities each day. Kosair for Kids President Barry Dunn said the funding will help expand its mission to help children of all abilities, sharing that both organizations have been doing it for decades and now they’re doing it together.

“Having those kids together, letting kids know that different is okay,” Dunn said. “There’s nothing wrong with being specially blessed and if we can grow up in that culture, we think it’s going to be life-changing. We think we can make a positive impact on the world.”

This grant will allow Harbor House to renovate its current facility to create a Child Enrichment Center, which will expand children’s programming unlike ever before.

